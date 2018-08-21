Armenian defense minister, Rosoboronexport Director General discuss military-technical cooperation

YEREVAN, AUGUST 21, ARMENPRESS. Armenian defense minister Davit Tonoyan today met with Director General of Rosoboronexport JSC Alexander Mikheev within the frames of the Army 2018 International Military and Technical expo and the National Security Week forum in Moscow, Artsrun Hovhannisyan – spokesperson of the Armenian defense minister, said on Facebook, Armenpress reports.

“During the meeting wide range of issues relating to the ongoing military-technical cooperation were discussed”, Hovhannisyan said.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan