Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   21 August

Iran unveils new fighter jet

Iran unveils new fighter jet

YEREVAN, AUGUST 21, ARMENPRESS. Iran’s military industry representatives on August 21 introduced the new fighter jet to President Hassan Rouhani, Reuters reports citing Tasnim news agency.

The fighter jet called Kowsar was fully domestic made, capable of carrying various weapons, and will be used for short aerial support missions.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow



About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration