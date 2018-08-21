Iran unveils new fighter jet
YEREVAN, AUGUST 21, ARMENPRESS. Iran’s military industry representatives on August 21 introduced the new fighter jet to President Hassan Rouhani, Reuters reports citing Tasnim news agency.
The fighter jet called Kowsar was fully domestic made, capable of carrying various weapons, and will be used for short aerial support missions.
Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan
