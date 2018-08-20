Masis Mayor’s attorney submits appeal to Court of Appeals

YEREVAN, AUGUST 20, ARMENPRESS. Zorayr Harutyunyan, attorney of Mayor of Masis Davit Hambardzumyan, has submitted an appeal to the Court of Appeals against the decision of the 1st instance court to reject releasing Hambardzumyan from custody on bail.

“Today I have submitted an appeal to cancel the 1st instance court’s decision and release him on bail”, the attorney told Armenpress.

Masis Mayor Davit Hambardzumyan has been remanded in custody on July 6. He has been charged over the April 22 incidents when masked men armed with stones, tasers and sticks attacked protesters in Yerevan’s Erebuni district.

