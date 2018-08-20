Armenian citizens injured in Georgia car crash

YEREVAN, AUGUST 20, ARMENPRESS. On August 20, 05:14, the emergency situations department of the Georgian ministry of internal affairs reported that at 02:58 car crash occurred in one of the streets of the Georgian capital of Tbilisi, the Armenian ministry of emergency situations told Armenpress.

Passengers of one of the cars were Armenian citizens – Mane Khachatryan, Aram Khachatryan, Arpine Mamyan, Maria Hanyan, Andranik Ginosyan and three other Armenian nationals. They have been hospitalized.

The Georgian side told the Armenian side that Arpine Mamyan and Ani Avanesyan are in sufficient condition, whereas Aram Khachatryan is in serious condition.

Additional information will be provided.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan