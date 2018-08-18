Participation of Artsakh people in yesterday’s rally was aimed at reaffirming the unity of Armenian people – Artsakh President’s advisor

YEREVAN, AUGUST 18, ARMENPRESS. Advisor to the President of Artsakh, former Prime Minister and chairman of “Free Motherland” party Arayik Harutyunyan issued a statement over the rally organized by Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan at the Republican Square on August 17.

“Dear compatriots, yesterday the rally took place in Yerevan dedicated to the 100 days of the activities of the Armenian Government in which over 1 thousand Artsakh residents participated with the active presence of “Free Motherland” party chaired by me.

Refraining from making assessments over announcements related to domestic politics, I will touch upon only to the parts referring to Artsakh”, he wrote, noting that the presence of Artsah people in Yerevan was aimed at reassuring the exceptional unity of the Armenian people and that the presence of numerous Artsakh people was not aimed against any individual or group, but was for the sake of a more safe, just and welfare future of our common Motherland.

“By this step we proved that Artsakh is neither “revolutionary”, nor “counterrevolutionary”. It is just caring about the fate of Armenians, while indifference, to my conviction, is a great sin against your Motherland and future generations. Moreover, President Bako Sahakyan, personally I and a number of representatives of the leadership of the Republic of Artsakh have announced several times that we unconditionally support Nikol Pashinyan in his bids to carry out democratic reforms”, reads Harutyunyan’s statement.

Referring to PM Pashinyan’s remarks on Artsakh-Azerbaijan conflict, Artsakh President’s advisor expressed satisfaction over the following points,

“1.The leadership of the Republic of Artsakh should negotiate on behalf of the Republic of Artsakh,

We are ready to inflict a nationwide smashing counter blow to any Azerbaijani provocation, The decision over the conflict settlement will be made together with the people based on an open discussion”.

“These announcements again prove that the trust of the majority of the Artsakh people towards Nikol Pashinyan is justified”, reads the statement.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan