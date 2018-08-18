Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   18 August

Azerbaijan violates ceasefire regime nearly 170 times in one week

YEREVAN, AUGUST 18, ARMENPRESS. Azerbaijan violated the ceasefire regime nearly 170 times on Artsakh-Azerbaijan contact line during which over 1500 bullets were fired in the direction of Armenian border guards from different caliber gunfire weapons, ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Defense Ministry of Artsakh.

In addition to the mentioned ceasefire violation cases, on August 17, at 00:00, a group of Azerbaijani servicemen consisting of 15 people launched an attack attempt

Artsakh’s Defense Army units detected the actions of the Azerbaijani side on time and pushed them back to their starting positions.

The Defense Army suffered no casualties as a result of the shooting.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan




