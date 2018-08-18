Artsakh President, Chief of General Staff of Armenian Armed Forces discuss cooperation in army building

YEREVAN, AUGUST 18, ARMENPRESS. Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan received Chief of the General Staff of the Republic of Armenia Armed Forces Artak Davtyan on August 18.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press serviced of the Artsakh Presidents Office, issues related to army building and cooperation between the two Armenian states in the sphere were on the discussion agenda.

Artsakh Republic defense minister Levon Mnatsakanyan was present in the meeting.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan