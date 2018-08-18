Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   18 August

European Stocks - 17-08-18

MOSCOW, AUGUST 18, ARMENPRESS. European main indexes values for 17 August:

“Armenpress” reports the value of German DAX is up by 0.61% to 12237.17 points, French CAC 40 is up by 0.83% to 5349.02 points, British FTSE is up by 0.78% to 7556.38 points, and Russian RTSI is up by 1.07% to 1066.51 points.




