Chinese Psearcher magazine releases special issue about Armenia

YEREVAN, AUGUST 17, ARMENPRESS. Chinese Psearcher magazine’s special issue this time is about Armenia.

Head of the PR of the magazine Wang Mingmei told Armenpress that the edition titled “Armenia: Your Gateway to Major Markets” has been created for a special reason.

“The company this time touched upon Armenia as Armenia is an ancient country on the crossroads of Europe and Asia as a bridge connecting the two continents. For centuries the ancient silk road was passing through Armenia, and the Armenian goods were quite famous in the Chinese markets, the Armenian merchant ships were reaching to Asia’s eastern costs. Our publishing work has reached most of the countries that are participating in China’s One Belt One Road initiative, and Armenia as well is an important station”, the magazine’s representative said.

She said they were mainly interested in the open policy run by the Armenian government and the infrastructure development potential which can be attractive for Chinese investors.

“The Armenian government runs an open door policy by almost not applying restrictions while making investments. The leading international organizations also highly appreciate the steps aimed improving the business environment. North-South transportation corridor is an attractive project which can be interesting for the Chinese companies and investors by also linking the One Belt One Road initiative. Currently the Armenian government’s open policy can involve some Chinese companies especially in construction projects which will bring greater benefit to both sides”, she said.

Armenia’s commercial attaché to China, diplomat Hrant Abajyan has assisted the magazine on finding necessary information about Armenia.

“We have cooperated in the editorial works, up to choosing proper photos, changing the content, correcting mistakes and etc. Quite an extensive work has been carried out. We believe that all our readers, in particular, the heads and employees of entrepreneurs, will discover Armenia as a gateway to major markets”, she said.

The necessary materials and photos for the release of this edition were provided by Armenia’s ministry of economic development and investments, foreign ministry, agriculture ministry, ministries of transport, communication and IT, Finance, Energy infrastructures and natural resources, the Central Bank, the Armenian Embassy in China, the State Tourism Committee, the Tourism Development Foundation of Armenia and the Business Armenia.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan