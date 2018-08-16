Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   16 August

Armenian Ambassador to Russia, Russian Deputy FM discuss bilateral relations

Armenian Ambassador to Russia, Russian Deputy FM discuss bilateral relations

YEREVAN, AUGUST 16, ARMENPRESS. Deputy Foreign Minister of Russia Alexander Pankin received on August 16 Ambassador of Armenia to Russia Vardan Toghanyan, ARMENPRESS was informed from the official website of the Russian MFA.

“During the meeting issues of bilateral relations, as well as other issues of mutual interest were discussed”, reads the press release.

Translated and edited by Tigran Sirekanyan




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow



About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration