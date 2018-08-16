Asian Stocks - 16-08-18
TOKYO, 16 AUGUST, ARMENPRESS. Asian main indexes values for 16 August:
“Armenpress” reports the value of Japanese NIKKEI is down by 0.05% to 22192.04 points, Japanese TOPIX is down by 0.64% to 1687.15 points. Chinese Shanghai Composite is down by 0.65% to 2705.97 points, and HANG SENG is down by 0.82% to 27100.06 points.
12:38, 04.22.2018
Restoration of public order in Yerevan to be logical continuation of Sargsyan-Pashinyan meeting - political scientist
12:24, 04.22.2018
ARF faction secretary says PM Sargsyan, opposition MP Pashinyan would be able to reach concrete agreement without presence of reporters
- 18:52 World famous singer Aretha Franklin dies aged 76
- 18:01 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 16-08-18
- 18:00 Asian Stocks - 16-08-18
- 17:18 Ukrainian President, German Chancellor discuss situation in Donbass
- 16:48 Armenian PM holds telephone conversation with Russia’s Putin
- 16:19 2nd President Kocharyan’s attorneys plan to submit appeal to Court of Cassation
- 15:56 EPIC EYE music and arts international festival to be held in Armenia’s Tsaghkadzor town
- 14:42 If Kocharyan tries to leave Armenia, it will be viewed as an attempt to hinder preliminary investigation – SIS chief
- 14:19 We hope to give new impetus to boost investments and business – PM Pashinyan
- 13:40 Yerevan City Council elections will be unprecedented elections in Armenia, says Police Chief
- 13:33 3rd President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan also to be questioned over 2008 March 1 case – SIS chief
- 13:30 Police do not conduct persecutions on political grounds, says Police Chief
- 12:51 NSS Director confirms his candidacy will be nominated for position of President of Football Federation of Armenia
- 12:20 State Revenue Committee’s operations in South Caucasus Railway CJSC still within confidentiality framework – SRC Chairman
- 11:53 Government reduces term of office of Yerevan City Council: PM says upcoming elections must be unique
- 11:31 Armenia ready to hold La Francophonie summit at high level
- 11:14 We are entering new stage after 100-day period, says Armenia’s PM
- 11:06 Yuri Khachaturov is citizen of Armenia – CSTO chief’s attorney comments on media reports
- 10:40 Healthcare minister pays working visit to Tavush province
- 10:20 Main side of the conflict cannot be withdrawn or put aside from negotiation table – Artsakh Parliament Speaker
- 10:02 Passenger planes collide at Chicago airport
- 09:56 Russia ready to abolish visas for Turkish officials and businessmen – FM Cavusoglu
- 09:48 Geneva process the only viable way forward for long-term political solution in Syria – State Department
- 09:39 Bomb alarm at Yerevan’s Silachi hotel: Nothing dangerous found by rescuers
- 09:34 European Stocks - 15-08-18
- 09:33 US stocks up - 15-08-18
- 09:32 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 15-08-18
- 09:30 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices - 15-08-18
- 09:29 Oil Prices Down - 15-08-18
- 08.15-20:41 PM Pashinyan receives General Director of South Caucasus Railway CJSC
- 08.15-20:20 “Civil Contract” Party does not deny the support of other political forces for organizing August 17 meeting
- 08.15-20:02 Body of Azerbaijani citizen taken from neutral zone
- 08.15-18:34 PM Pashinyan receives EDB Management Board Chairman Andrey Belyaninov
- 08.15-18:16 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 15-08-18
- 08.15-18:15 Asian Stocks - 15-08-18
21:28, 08.09.2018
Viewed 2527 times Government plans to start process of returning property plundered and taken overseas from Armenia
12:13, 08.09.2018
Viewed 1888 times Government grants permit to private company to implement 195 mln USD investment program in Meghri FEZ
13:21, 08.11.2018
Viewed 1696 times ‘US should not continue to ignore historical facts’ – Congressman urges Trump to recognize Armenian Genocide
20:16, 08.10.2018
Viewed 1640 times Inform the world and investors about new Armenian realities – Pashinyan addresses Armenian woman from New York
17:35, 08.11.2018
Viewed 1566 times We have expressed political readiness to continue constructively negotiations on NK conflict – Armenian PM