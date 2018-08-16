Asian Stocks - 16-08-18

TOKYO, 16 AUGUST, ARMENPRESS. Asian main indexes values for 16 August:

“Armenpress” reports the value of Japanese NIKKEI is down by 0.05% to 22192.04 points, Japanese TOPIX is down by 0.64% to 1687.15 points. Chinese Shanghai Composite is down by 0.65% to 2705.97 points, and HANG SENG is down by 0.82% to 27100.06 points.