Armenian PM holds telephone conversation with Russia’s Putin

YEREVAN, AUGUST 16, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan today held a telephone conversation with President of Russia Vladimir Putin, the Kremlin said, Armenpress reports.

During the phone talk they have discussed issues of bilateral agenda, as well as the cooperation within various integration associations, in particular the CSTO.

The telephone call was initiated by the Armenian side.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan