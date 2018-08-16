Yerevan City Council elections will be unprecedented elections in Armenia, says Police Chief

YEREVAN, AUGUST 16, ARMENPRESS. Police Chief of Armenia Valery Osipyan is confident that the upcoming Yerevan City Council elections are going to be unprecedented in the whole Republic, Armenpress reports.

“I have a task by the Prime Minister to ensure to hold transparent elections. I assure you that they are going to be unprecedented elections in the Republic of Armenia”, the Police Chief told reporters after today’s government session.

He said the cases of electoral bribes will be ruled out, but if any such case is recorded, everyone involved will be held accountable.

