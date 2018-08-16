Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   16 August

Bomb alarm at Yerevan’s Silachi hotel: Nothing dangerous found by rescuers

YEREVAN, AUGUST 16, ARMENPRESS. On August 15, at 21:33, an unknown person called the 911 service, threatening to place a bomb at Yerevan’s Silachi hotel, the emergency situations ministry told Armenpress.

The rescue-firefighter crew dispatched to the scene.

At 22:20 the rescuers have completed the evacuation of the people (120 persons) from the hotel.

The search operations have been completed at 23:36. Nothing dangerous has been found.

