Bomb alarm at Yerevan’s Silachi hotel: Nothing dangerous found by rescuers
YEREVAN, AUGUST 16, ARMENPRESS. On August 15, at 21:33, an unknown person called the 911 service, threatening to place a bomb at Yerevan’s Silachi hotel, the emergency situations ministry told Armenpress.
The rescue-firefighter crew dispatched to the scene.
At 22:20 the rescuers have completed the evacuation of the people (120 persons) from the hotel.
The search operations have been completed at 23:36. Nothing dangerous has been found.
Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan
