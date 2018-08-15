PM Pashinyan receives General Director of South Caucasus Railway CJSC 

YEREVAN, AUGUST 15, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenbia Nikol Pashinyan received General Director South Caucasus Railway CJSC Sergey Valko on August 15.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the official website of the Prime Minister of Armenia, the interlocutors discussed the activities of the company, as well as issues referring to the ongoing and future projects of the company.

The sides touched upon the development and modernization of infrastructures, passenger and cargo transportation volumes, ensuring access to the services and efficiency raising.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan