Body of Azerbaijani citizen taken from neutral zone

YEREVAN, AUGUST 15, ARMENPRESS. The body of an Azerbaijani citizen was discovered on August 12 in the neutral zone between the troops of Artsakh and Azerbaijan near Akna.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the State Commission on Prisoners of War, Hostages and Missing Persons of the Republic of Artsakh, under the mediation of the International Committee of the Red Cross and the Office of the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairman-in-Office and according to the agreement reached between the Republic of Artsakh and Azerbaijan a humanitarian action of taking the body from the neutral zone took place on August 15.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan




