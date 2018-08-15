PM Pashinyan receives EDB Management Board Chairman Andrey Belyaninov 

YEREVAN, AUGUST 15, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan received the Chairman of the Management Board of the Eurasian Development Bank Andrey Belyaninov on August 15.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the official website of the Prime Minister of Armenia, the PM highly assessed the cooperation between the Republic of Armenia and the EDB and highlighted the implementation of measures aimed at the future development of the partnership. PM Pashinyan emphasized that the Government is interested in the implementation of new joint investment projects and efficiency raising of bilateral cooperation.

The Chairman of the Management Board of the Eurasian Development Bank noted that the Bank wishes to further expand its activities in Armenia and is ready to discuss the possibilities of implementing new projects in various spheres.

The interlocutors also discussed a range of other issues referring to bilateral cooperation.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan