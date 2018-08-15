Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 15-08-18

YEREVAN, 15 AUGUST, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 15 August, USD exchange rate is down by 0.01 drams to 483.02 drams. EUR exchange rate is down by 3.88 drams to 546.97 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate stood at 7.23 drams. GBP exchange rate is down by 2.86 drams to 614.45 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price is down by 52.41 drams to 18588.75 drams. Silver price is down by 2.33 drams to 233.49 drams. Platinum price is down by 124.50 drams to 12516.74 drams.