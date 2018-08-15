Citizen who threatened to blow up building of Armenian healthcare ministry identified

YEREVAN, AUGUST 15, ARMENPRESS. The citizen, who threatened to blow up the building of the Armenian healthcare ministry, has been identified, Head of the PR and Information Department of the Police Ashot Aharonyan told Armenpress.

“The citizen has been identified. The details are being clarified”, he said.

On August 15, at 11:21, the citizen alerted the 911 service that he is going to explode the building of the Armenian ministry of healthcare.

The respective rescue-firefighter squads dispatched to the scene.

The employees of the healthcare ministry have been evacuated.

As a result of the respective operations nothing dangerous has been found in the building.

