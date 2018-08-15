Thousands of children abused by priests in US – report

YEREVAN, AUGUST 15, ARMENPRESS. The US Pennsylvania Supreme Court has released a grand jury report detailing sex abuse in the Catholic Church, naming over 300 accused clergymen, BBC reports.

According to the report, more than 1000 children had been abused by members of six dioceses in the state over the past 70 years.

The report is the latest inquiry into allegations of sex abuse by Catholic clergy worldwide.

Officials say the probe found systematic cover-ups by the church.

Due to alleged cover-up efforts by the church's senior officials, most of the cases are too old for prosecution, the grand jury noted. But officials warned there may be more indictments as the investigation continues.

