Armenian government to provide necessary funds for accommodation of La Francophonie summit participants

YEREVAN, AUGUST 15, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian government will allocate 120 million drams to the foreign ministry aimed at implementation of the actions for the preparation and holding of the 17th summit of La Francophonie heads of state and government, reports Armenpress.

The respective decision is included in the government’s August 16 session agenda.

According to the explanation, more than 1300 rooms in nearly 40 hotels have been booked for the period of October 6-13 for the accommodation of the high-ranking delegations that will arrive in Armenia to participate in the summit from October 7 to 12.

The bookings were made in November 2017 and there was a preliminary agreement with the hotels on signing contracts and transferring prepayments. Thereafter, the Council of the Secretariat of the International Organization of La Francophonie made a decision that the aforementioned 40 hotels will be provided for the guests who will cover their accommodation costs.

The issue has been discussed with the hotels and as a result a necessity to sign a deal with the hotels and make 25% prepayment emerged in order to keep the bookings until October 1. According to the new agreement reached, the Armenian foreign ministry will cancel the rooms not booked by the guests as of October 1, and the paid advance payment for already booked rooms will be returned to the state budget.

In such situation the signing of contracts with the hotels and the transfer of the 25% prepayment is the only guarantee to properly provide the summit guests with accommodation.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan