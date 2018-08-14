President of Artsakh convenes session of Security Council

STEPANAKER, AUGUST 14, ARMENPRESS. Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan on August 14 convened a session of the Security Council to discuss issues related to the current situation along the Artsakh-Azerbaijani border, measures undertaken and to be done by the Artsakh side and the financial and economic indicators of the Artsakh Republic in the first half of the current year, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

Defense minister Levon Mnatsakanyan and minister of state Grigori Martirosyan delivered corresponding reports.

After discussing the agenda issues and giving relevant instructions, President Sahakyan also delivered a speech on a number of issues related to domestic and foreign policy.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan