Trump’s advisor Bolton meets with Turkish ambassador at White House

YEREVAN, AUGUST 14, ARMENPRESS. White House national security advisor John Bolton met with Turkish ambassador to the U.S. Serdar Kilic on August 13, Reuters reported.

The meeting was held by Ankara’s initiative, White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said, adding that the officials discussed “Turkey’s continued detention of American pastor Andrew Brunson and the state of the U.S.-Turkey relationship”.

Relations between NATO allies Turkey and the United States are at a low point, hurt by Brunson’s detention, as well as diverging interests in Syria. Trump doubled tariffs on Turkish steel and aluminum imports last week, contributing to a precipitous fall in the lira.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan