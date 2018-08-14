North, South Koreas to hold summit in Pyongyang in September
YEREVAN, AUGUST 14, ARMENPRESS. The next summit between the Republic of Korea and the Democratic People's Republic of Korea will be held in Pyongyang on September 12 or 13, South Korea’s presidential advisor said, TASS reported.
The agreement over the meeting was reached during the ministerial talks between South and North Koreas which were held on August 13.
The first two meetings of the leaders of South Korea and North Korea were held in April and May 2018.
Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan
