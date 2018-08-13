Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   13 August

Mher Margaryan appointed Armenia’s Permanent Representative to UN

YEREVAN, AUGUST 13, ARMENPRESS. According to the decree of the President of Armenia, Mher Margaryan has been appointed Armenia’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations (residence in New York), the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

