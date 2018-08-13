Armenian PM’s son gives military oath

YEREVAN, AUGUST 13, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s son, Ashot Pashinyan, gave a military oath on August 13, reports Armenpress.

“My son gives a military oath”, the PM said on Facebook, posting the photo of his son.

Ashot Pashinyan has been conscripted to the military service on July 9 2018. He will conduct his military service in one of the military units of the Republic of Artsakh.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan