Chancellor Merkel to meet with Russia’s Putin on August 18
YEREVAN, AUGUST 13, ARMENPRESS. German Chancellor Angela Merkel will meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin on August 18, a German government spokesman said, Reuters reported.
The meeting will take place at the government’s Meseberg palace outside Berlin.
The two leaders are going to discuss the bilateral agenda, the Syrian conflict, the situation in eastern Ukraine and energy issues, the spokesman added.
Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan
