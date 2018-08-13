Iranian energy minister announces launch of talks on supplying electricity to Russia via Armenia

YEREVAN, AUGUST 13, ARMENPRESS. Iran’s energy minister Reza Ardakanian announced that Iran has launched talks on the possibility to supply electricity to Russia via the territory of Armenia, TASS reports.

“We have launched talks with Armenia on the possibility to supply electricity to Russia”, the minister said.

He added that joining the European electric networks is an important task for Iran, stating that Tehran has several options for reaching this goal. “One of these opinions is to join the European electric networks through our northern neighbors”, the minister said.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan