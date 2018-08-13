Hundreds injured in Vigo festival collapse in Spain

YEREVAN, AUGUST 13, ARMENPRESS. More than 300 people have been injured when a section of wooden platform collapsed at an urban sports and music festival in Spain, BBC reports.

It had been packed with people watching a rap artist at the two-day O Marisquiño event in the north-west city of Vigo, in Galicia.

Police confirmed that there were no known fatalities.

It is not yet clear whether the platform collapsed because there were too many people on it, or because the structure itself was weak, or whether other factors were involved.

Investigation is underway.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan