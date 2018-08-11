‘There is no coalition in Armenia, we have tried to form government of national consensus’, says PM

YEREVAN, AUGUST 11, ARMENPRESS. There is no coalition in Armenia, but a government of national consensus, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan told reporters during his working visit to Tavush province, commenting on the question according to which the ARF, as part of the coalition, said 2nd President Robert Kocharyan’s detention could be viewed as a political persecution, reports Armenpress.

“There is no coalition in the Republic of Armenia, there is misunderstanding here. We have tried to form a government of national consensus. Those who feel themselves out of the national consensus, we are not holding anyone”, the PM said.

