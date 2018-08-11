Armenian Embassy denies media reports on murder of two Armenians in Georgia

YEREVAN, AUGUST 11, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Embassy in Georgia denies the media reports according to which two Armenians have been killed in Satkha village of Ninotsminda municipality.

“It is disinformation, the killed persons are not Armenians, both are Russians”, the Embassy told Armenpress.

Earlier some media outlets reported that on August 11 two Armenians have been killed in Satkha village of Georgia’s Ninotsminda municipality.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan