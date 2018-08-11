Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   11 August

‘US should not continue to ignore historical facts’ – Congressman urges Trump to recognize Armenian Genocide

YEREVAN, AUGUST 11, ARMENPRESS. Congressman Ted Lieu has called on US President Donald Trump to recognize the Armenian Genocide, Armenpress reports.

“On this I agree with Donald Trump. Turkey has been trending towards authoritarianism & becoming more anti-American. Many of us have also pushed for recognition of the Armenian Genocide. I urge Donald Trump to do so. The US should not continue to ignore historical facts”, the Congressman said on Twitter.

US President Donald Trump authorized a doubling of tariffs on steel and aluminum with respect to Turkey.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan




