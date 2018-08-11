‘US should not continue to ignore historical facts’ – Congressman urges Trump to recognize Armenian Genocide
13:21, 11 August, 2018
YEREVAN, AUGUST 11, ARMENPRESS. Congressman Ted Lieu has called on US President Donald Trump to recognize the Armenian Genocide, Armenpress reports.
“On this I agree with Donald Trump. Turkey has been trending towards authoritarianism & becoming more anti-American. Many of us have also pushed for recognition of the Armenian Genocide. I urge Donald Trump to do so. The US should not continue to ignore historical facts”, the Congressman said on Twitter.
US President Donald Trump authorized a doubling of tariffs on steel and aluminum with respect to Turkey.
Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan
