Those who give money for election should be withdrawn from politics totally, says PM

IJEVAN, AUGUST 11, ARMENPRESS. All election bribe distributors will be detained and jailed in Armenia, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said during the meeting with the Ijevan community residents, reports Armenpress.

He said “those who give money for election should be withdrawn from politics totally”.

“By voting and receiving money, 1kg rice instead you allow that people to rob you. Do not let them rob you. Since they will then spend these robbed money to open fake pages on Facebook to protect themselves as there is no living person who will protect them”, the PM noted.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan