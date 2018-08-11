Azerbaijani forces violate ceasefire nearly 200 times in Artsakh line of contact in one week

YEREVAN, AUGUST 11, ARMENPRESS. During the period from August 5 to 11 the Azerbaijani forces violated the ceasefire regime nearly 200 times in the Artsakh-Azerbaijan line of contact by firing more than 1800 shots from various caliber weapons at the Armenian positions, Artsakh’s defense ministry told Armenpress.

The Defense Army units mainly refrained from taking countermeasures and took necessary actions to organize the reliable protection of military posts.

