Government imagines overcoming poverty in encouraging the work – PM Pashinyan

YEREVAN, AUGUST 11, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian government will give a priority to programs aimed at encouraging the work, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at a meeting with the representatives of local self-government bodies in Ijevan, reports Armenpress.

Commenting on the question of Ditavan community leader concerning the road to village to be renovated by the government’s support since the community budget doesn’t allow to make savings and receive subventions, the PM said he has heard a lot about this community these days thanks to conducting successful economic activity and added: “The main goal of the government’s policy is to encourage the work, not to provide support, but conditions for proper work. I am happy that such processes are taking place in your community, the government will discuss all possible measures in order to make the renovation of the road possible”.

“We imagine overcoming poverty in encouraging the work so that people will overcome poverty with their activities”, the PM said.

He expressed hope during this period they will be able to generate great money and direct for infrastructure development. “Ensuring the proper situation of infrastructures is the government’s duty. Today the upgrading of roads, drinking and irrigation water systems is one of our priorities”, the PM said.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan





