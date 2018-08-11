Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   11 August

Armenia’s delegation led by defense minister departs for Moscow

YEREVAN, AUGUST 11, ARMENPRESS. The delegation led by defense minister of Armenia Davit Tonoyan has departed for Moscow, Russia, on a working visit, the defense ministry told Armenpress.

The minister today will attend the final of Tank Biathlon competition in Alabino, as well as the official closing ceremony of the International Army Games 2018.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan




