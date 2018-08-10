Artsakh’s President receives NSS Director of Armenia
YEREVAN, AUGUST 10, ARMENPRESS. President of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan received on August 10 the Director of the National Security Service of Armenia Artur Vanetsyan.
As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Artsakh President’s Office, issues referring to the cooperation in the sphere of security between the two states was discussed at the meeting. Artsakh’s NSS Director Samvel Shahramanyan was also present at the meeting.
Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan
