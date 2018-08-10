Heritage party to participate in Yerevan City Council snap elections

YEREVAN, AUGUST 10, ARMENPRESS. Heritage party will participate in the early elections of the Yerevan City Council, the party’s press service told Armenpress.

The session of the party’s Board was held on August 10 during which the issue of participating in the upcoming Yerevan City Council elections was discussed.

Based on the discussion and voting results, the party’s Board made a decision to participate in the City Council elections.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan