Russian FM to visit Turkey on August 13
YEREVAN, AUGUST 9, ARMENPRESS. Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov will visit Turkey on August 13-14 at the invitation of his Turkish counterpart to participate in the consultation of the ambassadors and permanent representatives, Foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said during today’s briefing, reports TASS.
“On the sidelines of the visit the Russian FM is expected to deliver remarks at the consultation of the ambassadors, as well as meet with Turkish foreign minister [Mevlut Cavusoglu] in the format of talks”, the spokeswoman said.
Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan
