Government grants permit to private company to implement 195 mln USD investment program in Meghri FEZ

YEREVAN, AUGUST 9, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian government granted operation permit to the Bonvaron LLC at the Meghri Free Economic Zone aimed at conducting activities in processing industry, trade and logistics, reports Armenpress.

During today’s Cabinet session, minister of economic development and investments Artsvik Minasyan said it is expected to reach the annual export volumes from 1 million USD to 5.1 million USD during the implementation of the program.

“The company plans to make nearly 195 million USD investments, create 102 jobs. The export destinations are Russia, Georgia, Iran and other countries”, the minister said, adding that the company is the first to receive operation permit in the Meghri FEZ.

“We also need to conduct monitoring to understand what difficulties the company faces so that to solve them in the future”, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said.

