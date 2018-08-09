SIS cannot provide any information about inviting ex-PM for questioning over March 1 case considering the interests of preliminary investigation

YEREVAN, AUGUST 9, ARMENPRESS. Some Armenian media outlets, citing their own sources, report that the Special Investigation Service has sent a notification to former Prime Minister Hovik Abrahamyan to be questioned over the 2008 March 1 case.

The Special Investigation Service told Armenpress that based on the interests of the preliminary investigation, they cannot provide any information about this.

“Additional information will be provided in case of necessity”, the SIS said.

On the sidelines of the criminal case launched by the Special Investigation Service of Armenia over the March 1-2 incidents of 2008, the National Security Service of Armenia received information that large amount of weapons and ammunitions are kept at a factory de-facto owned by Armenia’s former Prime Minister Hovik Abrahamyan, registered in the name of Ambik Gevorgyan. On August 6 and 7 the NSS officers accompanied by investigators of the Special Investigation Service conducted searches in the mentioned factory and found large amount of weapons of ammunitions, including 7 AK-74 assault rifles, 2 SVD sniper rifle, and other weapons. Ambik Gevorgyan and Hovik Abrahamyan’s brother Henrik Abrahamyan are arrested for obtaining and keeping illegal weapons.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan