National Security Service chief visits NSS Border Troops Administrative Complex

YEREVAN, AUGUST 9, ARMENPRESS. Director of the National Security Service of Armenia (NSS) Artur Vanetsyan on August 8 visited the NSS Border Troops Administrative Complex, the NSS told Armenpress.

The visit aimed at getting acquainted with the process of works and discussing with the leadership the activities carried out in the past 6 months.

Colonel Vaghinak Sargsyan, Commander of the Border Troops, introduced the semi-annual report and the existing problems.

The NSS chief presented his notifications and tasked to make respective improvements within a short period of time.

During the visit the expected structural changes in the Border Troops were also discussed. Artur Vanetsyan said these changes will only contribute to the more effective and coordinated works of the military structure.

The NSS Director also toured the Border Troops Complex, the car park, got acquainted with the conditions of the sports complex and cynology center.

