US unable to stop export of Iranian oil – FM Zarif

YEREVAN, AUGUST 8, ARMENPRESS. US cannot reach complete suspension of the export of the Iranian oil, Iran’s foreign minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said, IRNA reports.

“Americans announced that they want to reach the export of the Iranian oil to zero”, the FM said. “They are unable to do that. The countries, with which the US is holding talks on this issue, stated that they will continue importing the Iranian hydrocarbons”.

The minister said except Iran, many other countries as well oppose the restriction of the Iranian oil export.

“We are confident that our neighbors, the remaining oil exporters, as well as the countries that are interested in their energy security, will not allow to stop the export of the Iranian oil”, the FM noted.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan