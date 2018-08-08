August 8 – International Cat Day

YEREVAN, AUGUST 8, ARMENPRESS. Every year August 8 is celebrated as International Cat Day, reports Armenpress.

This day is celebrated across the world since 2002. On this day people buy their cuts new toys and tasty food.

The International Cat Day is celebrated for already 16 years by the initiative of the International Fund for Animal Welfare.

This day aims at drawing the peoples’ attention to the issue of homeless animals, as well as creating shelters and producing qualified food for cats.

Various events are being held in different countries on this day.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan