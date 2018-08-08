Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   8 August

Explosion kills 3 workers in Iran’s Enghelab Sport Complex


YEREVAN, AUGUST 8, ARMENPRESS. An explosion occurred in Tehran’s Enghelab Sport Complex, killing three workers, IRNA news agency reports.

The victims were working on a tank when the blast took place.

The blast did not cause dilapidation of the building or fire.

The causes of the incident are being clarified.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan




