Syria’s air force kills more than 70 terrorists in Al-Suwayda governorate

YEREVAN, AUGUST 8, ARMENPRESS. The Syrian air force on August 7 attacked a convoy of terrorists of the Islamic State group in the southern Al-Suwayda governorate killing more than 70 militants, TASS reports citing SANA news agency.

The pilots destroyed military equipment and vehicles and several trucks with weapons and ammunition.

During the large-scale operation against the IS strongholds, launched on August 6, the Syrian forces regained control over 7 areas in the north, east and south of the Al-Suwayda governorate. They repelled fierce counterattacks of terrorists in Al-Hosn and Ard al Qara.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan