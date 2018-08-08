Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   8 August

Syria’s air force kills more than 70 terrorists in Al-Suwayda governorate


YEREVAN, AUGUST 8, ARMENPRESS. The Syrian air force on August 7 attacked a convoy of terrorists of the Islamic State group in the southern Al-Suwayda governorate killing more than 70 militants, TASS reports citing SANA news agency.

The pilots destroyed military equipment and vehicles and several trucks with weapons and ammunition. 

During the large-scale operation against the IS strongholds, launched on August 6, the Syrian forces regained control over 7 areas in the north, east and south of the Al-Suwayda governorate. They repelled fierce counterattacks of terrorists in Al-Hosn and Ard al Qara.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow



About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration