Hayk Marutyan can bring real changes to Yerevan if elected as Mayor, says deputy PM Avinyan

YEREVAN, AUGUST 7, ARMENPRESS. Tigran Avinyan, deputy prime minister of Armenia, member of the Board of the Civil Contract party, is confident that Hayk Marutyan can achieve major success if elected as Mayor of Yerevan, reports Armenpress.

“I personally have voted in favor of Hayk Marutyan. He will be revelation for the public in his new role”, the deputy PM said.

Avinyan said Hayk Marutyan is not only an actor, but a producer and can use his professional and organizational skills in the position of Yerevan Mayor.

“We have seen actor Hayk Marutyan, but the public hasn’t seen yet mayoral candidate Hayk Marutyan who is very strong. He can bring real changes to the Yerevan city”, Avinyan said.

The Civil Contract Party, the political party of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, has said it will nominate famed TV star and activist Hayk Marutyan to be its candidate for Mayor of Yerevan in the upcoming early elections. Hayk Marutyan is perhaps best known for the critically acclaimed TV comedy show Kargin Haghordum. Marutyan has also starred in numerous other TV series and sitcoms, as well as feature films.

