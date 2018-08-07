Criminal case launched against customs clearance company for not paying nearly 120 mln AMD tax liability to state budget

YEREVAN, AUGUST 7, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s State Revenue Committee continues discovering cases of less calculation and payment of taxes by companies who conducted activities in privileged terms under the former leadership, the SRC told Armenpress.

This time the case relates to Spartak Muradyan Trading LLC led by owner of David Tour agency Grigor Balyan. The company acted as a Cargo company and was engaged in transportation and customs clearance of goods from Turkey and China. The company has carried out its activities with tax risk planning, as a result of which, according to the preliminary data, it hasn’t paid around 120 millon AMD tax liability to the state budget.

Criminal case has been launched into the incident. All necessary investigative actions are being taken aimed at completely recovering the damage caused to the state.

Investigation continues.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan