Prices in dominating commodity markets mostly stable: SCPEC presents monitoring results

YEREVAN, AUGUST 7, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s State Commission for the Protection of Economic Competition (SCPEC) records that no price change has taken place in the main commodity markets.

The SCPEC issued a statement, informing that it has conducted a monitoring, as a result of which it has been revealed that the prices in dominating commodity markets are mostly stable, reports Armenpress.

“The State Commission for the Protection of Economic Competition always conducts control and price monitoring in dominating commodity markets aimed at justifying the price change, discovering and preventing possible competition issues. Based on the monitoring results conducted by the Commission today, the prices in dominating commodity markets are mainly stable, and as announced earlier, decline of prices has been recorded in some markets for some objective reasons. The Commission’s monitoring shows that no price change has taken place in the main commodity markets of social importance. In particular, the talk concerns the oil, butter, dairy products, pasta, fish, chicken and other markets. No price increase has been registered in the flour market as well”, the Commission’s statement says.

The SCPEC stated that the reports on price increase are disinformation, but as for the citizens’ concerns regarding the price increase of seasonal fruits and vegetables, the Commission notes that it conducts control only in dominating commodity markets. However, it has applied to the agriculture ministry to deal with this issue.

“The Commission continues holding daily monitoring in large commodity markets of social significance and in case of finding cases of abuse will take respective measures as prescribed by law”, the statement added.

