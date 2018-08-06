Yerevan to participate in International Forum of Ancient Cities

YEREVAN, AUGUST 6, ARMENPRESS. The International Forum of Ancient Cities will be held in the Russian city of Ryazan on August 18 which will unite cities with over 500-year history, reports Armenpress.

The Forum aims at developing inter-ethnic and inter-cultural cooperation, strengthening the inter-regional and international ties, as well as developing incoming and outgoing tourism.

During the Forum the delegations of the cities of 7 CIS member states, 18 of 8 Russian regions, and 15 of another 9 countries will present their culture, traditions and achievements.

Yerevan’s delegation will also participate in the Forum.

